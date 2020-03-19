EL CENTRO — Un recluso en la Cárcel del Condado de Imperial fue arrestado el martes por la noche por presuntamente estar en posesión de un arma, según los registros de arresto de la Oficina del Alguacil del condado.
El sospechoso fue identificado como Orlando N. Urias, de 39 años de edad y originario de Brawley.
El sospechoso fue arrestado a las 6:38 de la tarde en el interior de la cárcel por el personal correccional.
Urías fue nuevamente registrado con una fianza de 20 mil dólares bajo sospecha de poseer o fabricar un arma en una institución penal y por ser un preso en posesión de un arma.
Urías fue inicialmente ingresado en la cárcel del condado en septiembre de 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.