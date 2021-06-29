EL CENTRO — Elementos de la policía de esta ciudad arrestaron la mañana del domingo 27 de junio a una mujer quien era buscada por haber causado lesiones durante una agresión.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el arresto se registró a las 9:42 de la mañana del domingo en el 1256 al poniente de Avenida Adams.
En el lugar fue arrestada una mujer quien fue identificada como Sonia Bell, quien fue fichada en la cárcel por causar heridas durante una agresión.
