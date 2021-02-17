MEXICALI — Elementos de la Fiscalía General del Estado (FGE), cumplimentaron una orden de aprehensión en contra de un sujeto buscado por el delito de pederastia agravada.
De acuerdo a la agencia, los agentes investigadores lograron dar cumplimiento a la orden de aprehensión emitida por la Juez de Control en contra de José Roberto “N”.
El hecho que se le acusa ocurrió el 5 de septiembre de 2020, cuando la madre de una menor de 11 años, sorprendió su pareja sentimental agredir sexualmente a su menor hija.
El detenido se encuentra internado en el Centro de Detención Provisional (Cedepro), en la espera de que se agende fecha y hora para la audiencia de Formulación de imputación.
