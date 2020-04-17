EL CENTRO — Un individuo presuntamente armado con un cuchillo de caza fue arrestado la noche de este jueves por una aparente agresión, indican registros policiacos.
El sospechoso fue identificado como Angel Palacios, de 33 años.
El incidente fue reportado a las autoridades a las 8:23 de la noche en el callejón detrás del 775 de Avenida Olive.
De acuerdo a la parte denunciante, el sospechoso llevaba suéter color naranja y pantalones color negro.
La parte quejosa acusó al sospechoso de presuntamente haberlo amenazado con causarle heridas.
El sospechoso fue visto posteriormente en el negocio All State Insurance.
Elementos de la policía local acudieron al lugar de los hechos y localizaron al individuo en la esquina de Calle Octava y Avenida Olive.
En un principio, las autoridades no lograron hallar el cuchillo descrito como tipo “Rambo”.
Posteriormente, los oficiales hallaron el cuchillo de caza.
Palacios fue ingresado en la Cárcel del Condado.
