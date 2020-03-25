MEXICALI — Por presuntamente haberle causado lesiones a un guardia de seguridad de una tienda departamental ha sido arrestado un individuo de apenas 18 años de edad.
La Policía Municipal identificó al detenido como Jesús Ernesto “N”.
El incidente se registró a las 12:12 del mediodía de este miércoles 25 de marzo en Tienda Ley ubicada en Avenida Sinaloa y Calle Cuyutlán de la Colonia Esperanza.
De acuerdo a las autoridades, el sospechoso ingresó al comercio para observar los aparatos de televisión.
Luego de que los empleados le preguntaran si deseaba algo, el sospechoso mostró actitud agresiva.
El adolescente luego golpeó al guardia de seguridad y emprendió la huida a pie hacia el estacionamiento.
Las autoridades llegaron al sitio y arrestaron al sospechoso, a quien la policía señala por presuntamente haber sido arrestado por robo de televisión en la tienda Costco.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.