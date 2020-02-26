EL CENTRO — Un individuo fue arrestado la tarde de este martes por presuntamente haberse resistido al arresto y golpear a un agente policiaco.
El sospechoso fue identificado como José Alberto González, de 43 años de edad.
El arresto se registró a las 3:32 de la tarde en la esquina de Calle Décima y Avenida Adams.
El sospechoso fue ingresado en la Cárcel del condado por presuntas violaciones al Código Penal relativas con la resistencia al arresto y golpear a un policía.
