EL CENTRO — Un individuo fue arrestado la tarde de este viernes 17 de enero tras presuntamente haber sido sorprendido cuando agredía a otro varón en lo alto del puente de la Autopista Interestatal 8 y Camino Dogwood, al norte del Centro Comercial del Valle Imperial.
Según reportes policiacos, el incidente fue denunciado a las 4:30 de la tarde, cuando una persona reportó que un individuo golpeaba a otro varón en el lugar.
Las autoridades indicaron que, tras la denuncia, la parte quejosa se retiró del lugar.
El sospechoso fue identificado como Marcus Dupree Williams, de 35 años de edad, quien fue arrestado en el lugar por robo con violencia.
La policía devolvió al afectado sus pertenencias, según indican los registros policiacos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.