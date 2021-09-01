EL CENTRO — Un individuo quien presuntamente agredió a su esposa fue arrestado y enviado a la Cárcel la mañana del martes 31 de agosto.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el incident ocurrió a las 11 de la mañana en una residencia situada en la cuadra 400 de Avenida Orange.
La denunciante dijo haber tenido una discusión con el presunto agresor, a quien los despachadores lograron escuchar gritando a través de la línea telefónica.
Los registros de la policía indican que la pareja tiene un historial de agresiones.
El sospechoso, de 33 años de edad, fue arrestado y enviado a la Cárcel del Condado.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.