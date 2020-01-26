MEXICALI — Un individuo quien ha estado presuntamente involucrado en 15 asaltos violentos contra tiendas de conveniencia fue arrestado la tarde de este viernes.
El incidente se registró alrededor de las 6 de la tarde en Avenida Valsequillos y Calle Rosa del Desierto en el Fraccionamiento Valle de Puebla.
El detenido ha sido identificado como José Alberto “N”, de 29 años de edad.
De acuerdo a la Policía Municipal el sospechoso fue sorprendido en presunta posesión de una mochila verde, una pistola de utilería, un cubre boca de tela color blanco, una navaja, una gorra color negro y una esclava color dorado.
