BRAWLEY — Un individuo de 26 años fue arrestado por intento de asalto armado por elementos de la policía local.
El arresto ocurrió a las 9:40 de la mañana del sábado 13 de abril en la Calle Monterey, indican registros del Alguacil del Condado.
El detenido fue identificad como Jonathan Basurto, quien fue recluido en la Cárcel del Condado por presuntamente causar heridas corporales a un cónyuge.
Al detenido se le impuso una fianza de 50 mil dólares.
