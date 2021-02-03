EL CENTRO — Un individuo quien era buscado por intento de asesinato fue arrestado el lunes por la tarde, según los registros del Departamento de Policía de El Centro.
Alrededor de las 2 de la tarde, un oficial de la policía comenzó a seguir un Mitsubishi Eclipse, color plateado, modelo 2006, en Avenida Olive y Calle McCullom.
El oficial solicitó refuerzos, ya que sospechaba que el conductor podría haber estado armado.
El oficial finalmente detuvo el vehículo en calles Cuarta y Main.
El conductor, cuya identidad no estaba disponible, fue detenido en el lugar.
El detenido quedó a disposición de la unidad de investigaciones de la policía e ingresado en la cárcel del condado.
Según los informes, el Mitsubishi tenía una placa que se reportó como robada.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.