CALEXICO — Elementos de la Policía local arrestaron a un individuo quien presuntamente participó en un disturbio callejero.
La corporación dio a conocer la noche del jueves 9 de enero que las autoridades recibieron una llamada en la que se reportaba el incidente.
Los oficiales arrestaron en el lugar de los hechos a un individuo con supuesto historial criminal, quien fue arrestado por agresión con arma mortal y lanzar amenazas criminales.
