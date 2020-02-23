EL CENTRO — Un individuo identificado como Alejandro Aviña, de 39 años, fue arrestado por presuntamente haber sustraído una bicicleta de un domicilio.
El incidente fue reportado a las 3:32 de la tarde en el 1029 de la Calle Lenrey.
La parte denunciante dijo a la policía haber perseguido al sospechoso en un pickup color blanco hasta Avenida Imperial y Avenida Orange, donde logró recuperar la bicicleta.
El presunto ladrón se disculpó con el afectado por el robo, lo cual no impidió su arresto.
Aviña fue arrestado por posesión de una sustancia controlada distinta a una droga, robo y causar daños con intención maliciosa.
