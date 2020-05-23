EL CENTRO — Un individuo fue arrestado la noche de este viernes 22 de mayo por presuntamente haber robado cerveza de una estación de gasolina.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el incidente fue denunciado a las 10 de la noche en la estación 76, ubicada en el 525 al norte de Avenida La Brucherie.
La parte denunciante indicó a las autoridades que un sujeto vestido con ropa color negro tomó dos cajas de cerveza e intentó huir.
El sospechoso presuntamente emprendió la huida rumbo al oriente sobre Avenida Adams.
Las autoridades eventualmente arrestaron a quien fue identificado como Justin Zavala, de 22 años de edad.
