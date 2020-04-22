CALEXICO — Un individuo fue arrestado por elementos de la policía de esta ciudad por presuntamente haber robado una motocicleta.
El incidente fue reportado por las autoridades la tarde del lunes 20 de abril.
De acuerdo a las autoridades, un residente denunció que el ahora detenido se encontraba en el patio trasero de su residencia, donde intentaba apoderarse de la unidad.
Los oficiales arrestaron eventualmente al presunto ladrón cuando intentaba huir del lugar.
El sujeto fue captado por las cámaras de vigilancia luego de indagar en otros sitios, donde buscaba otros artículos antes de ingresar al domicilio donde intentaba robarse la motocicleta.
