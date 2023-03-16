EL CENTRO — Una persona que fue presuntamente sorprendida mientras sustraía artículos de la tienda Walmart fue arrestado.
Registros de la policía de El Centro indican que el incidente ocurrió minutos antes de las 10 de la noche del pasado martes 14 de marzo en la tienda ubicada en el 2150 al norte de Avenida Waterman.
Un empleado del lugar denunció al sospechoso cuando robaba artículos de la tienda.
Las autoridades localizaron al sospechoso en un vehículo.
La policía detuvo y arrestó a quien fue identificado como José Gabriel Rivera, de 29 años de edad, quien fue trasladado a la Cárcel del Condado de Imperial.
