EL CENTRO — Un individuo fue ingresado en la cárcel del Condado de Imperial la mañana de este martes 1 de febrero por presuntamente haber robado artículos de un negocio.
Registros de la policía de El Centro indican que la denuncia fue presentada a las 7:24 de la mañana de este primero de febrero en un negocio cuya dirección no fue dada a conocer.
La parte denunciante dijo haber detenido al presunto responsable, quien fue identificado como Adrián Regalado, de 20 años de edad.
El detenido fue ingresado en la Cárcel del Condado de Imperial.
