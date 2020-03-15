CALEXICO — Un hombre de 33 años fue arrestado el jueves 12 de marzo por secuestro y otros presuntos delitos, según los registros de arresto de la Oficina del Alguacil del condado.
El sospechoso fue identificado como Armando D. Cadena, cuya ciudad de residencia no fue revelada.
El individuo fue detenido a las 2:59 de la tarde en Calle Sexta por agentes de policía de Calexico.
El sospechoso fue ingresado en la cárcel del condado bajo sospecha de secuestro, agresión con arma mortal y causar lesiones graves durante una agresión física.
