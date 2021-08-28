ENSENADA — Elementos de la Guardia Estatal de Seguridad e Investigación (GESI), aseguraron en el Valle de Mexicali a Silvestre “N”, quien pretendía cruzar de manera ilegal a Estados Unidos a 11 personas, mismas que fueron rescatadas, informó el responsable de la Mesa de Seguridad de Baja California, Francisco Ramos Arce.
Agregó que al detenido se le aseguró un fusil de asalto “AR-15”, 1 arma de fuego corta calibre “9mm”, 25 cartuchos útiles, 2 cargadores y 1 vehículo.
Por otra parte, en el Valle de Mexicali fueron asegurados Guadalupe “N” y Gerardo “N”, con dos armas de fuego cortas calibre “.45”, abastecidas con 16 cartuchos útiles, 122 gramos marihuana, 53 gramos de metanfetamina y 1 vehículo.
Los detenidos son presuntamente integrantes de un grupo delictivo generador de violencia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.