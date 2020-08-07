SALTON CITY — Un presunto traficante de personas fue arrestado por elementos de la Patrulla Fronteriza en El Centro luego de haber intentado evadir el punto de revisión migratoria de la Carretera 86.
El Jefe del Sector El Centro de la Patrulla Fronteriza, Gregory Bovino, informó que el sospechoso intentó evitar cruzar por el retén federal al introducirse en la zona desértica.
Sin embargo, el vehículo en el cual circulaba no solamente sufrió problemas con un neumático, sino que además se atascó.
El presunto traficante intentó escapar a pie junto con los cuatro inmigrantes que llevaban, pero todos fueron detenidos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.