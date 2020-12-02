EL CENTRO — Un individuo fue arrestado la noche del lunes 30 de noviembre por presuntamente haber sido sorprendido en posesión de metanfetamina para su venta.
El incidente fue reportado a las 11:55 de la noche en Calle State y Calle Séptima.
El sospechoso fue identificado como Randy Meléndrez, de 34 años de edad.
El individuo conducía un Hyundai Elantra, modelo 2017, color rojo, con placas de papel y de cuatro puertas.
De acuerdo a un reporte policiaco, el sospechoso era acompañado por una mujer de 35 años, quien fue dejada en libertad.
El vehículo fue remolcado por el servicio de grúas y el conductor fue arrestado.
