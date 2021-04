Today

Windy with a mix of clouds and sun. High 96F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 92F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.