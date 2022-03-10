MEXICALI — Seis personas del sexo masculino fueron detenidas por el delito de tráfico de personas, informó este jueves la Dirección de Seguridad Pública Municipal.
De acuerdo a las autoridades, los sospechosos fueron observados sobre la avenida Cristóbal Colón, donde intentaban cruzar de forma ilegal a dos hombres provenientes de Puebla y Sinaloa respectivamente.
Los asegurados fueron identificados como: Raúl Alfonso “N”, de 28 años, José Fernando “N”, de 25, Alfonso Antonio “N” de 26, Alejandro “N” de 23, y Jonathan “N”, de 18, y un menor de edad de 17 años.
Los detenidos fueron presentados ante la Fiscalía General de la República.
