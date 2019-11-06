Una mujer de Mexicali de 39 años fue arrestada por la policía a la 1:45 de la madrugada del domingo en la cuadra marcada con los números 1400 de la Calle Ocotillo Drive por presuntamente morder a un hombre en el brazo, según los registros de llamadas de la policía de El Centro.
Veronica Burton fue ingresada en la cárcel del condado por presuntamente causar lesiones corporales a un cohabitante.
A la mujer se le impuso una fianza de 50 mil dólares, según los registros de arresto de la Oficina del Sheriff del condado.
