EL CENTRO — Un individuo quien fue sorprendido con un arma de fuego fue arrestado por elementos de la policía local.
De acuerdo a archivos policiacos, el incidente ocurrió a las 9:18 de la mañana de este sábado 30 de noviembre en la esquina de Calle Quinta y Avenida Brighton.
Las autoridades detuvieron al individuo, quien al parecer había violado los términos de su libertad condicional.
El sospechoso, cuya identidad no fue revelada, fue arrestado por violaciones al Código Penal y trasladado a la Cárcel del Condado.
