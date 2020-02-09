EL CENTRO — Un individuo fue arrestado la noche de este sábado cerca de las vías del ferrocarril por presuntamente contar con al menos una orden de aprehensión por violación sexual.
La detención se registró minutos después de las 10 de la noche de este sábado 8 de febrero en el 370 al poniente de Avenida Commercial.
En dicho lugar fue detenido Christopher Burkeens, de 38 años de edad.
El individuo fue arrestado y trasladado a la Cárcel del Condado de Imperial.
