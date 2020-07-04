BRAWLEY — Un hombre de 25 años fue arrestado por la Patrulla de Caminos de California este 2 de julio a las 12:02 del mediodía esta ciudad como presunto delincuente en posesión de un arma de fuego.
El detenido fue identificado como Tomás Salcido, quien también fue arrestado por presunta posesión de una sustancia controlada.
Al detenido se le impuso una fianza de 10 mil dólares.
