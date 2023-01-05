EL CENTRO — Un varón fue arrestado la mañana del pasado martes 3 de enero por contar con una orden de aprehensión.
La detención ocurrió minutos antes de las 12 del mediodía en la esquina de calle Cuarta y calle State.
En dicho lugar las autoridades detuvieron a quien fue identificado como Erik Gilberto Ramírez, de 32 años de edad.
El sospechoso contaba con una orden de aprehensión, por lo cual fue trasladado a la cárcel del Condado de Imperial para su fichaje.
