EL CENTRO — Un hombre de Heber de 19 años quien era buscado por un delito grave de violencia doméstica fue arrestado el martes por la tarde, según los registros de la Oficina del Alguacil del Condado de Imperial.
Luis A. Benítez fue detenido en el área de las calles 11 y Main por los alguaciles estadounidenses.
Benítez fue ingresado en la cárcel del condado con una fianza de 50 mil dólares por el cargo de infligir lesiones corporales a un cónyuge o conviviente.
