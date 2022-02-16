EL CENTRO — Un individuo de 31 años de edad fue arrestado la mañana de este martes 15 de febrero por presuntamente contar con órdenes de aprehensión.
El incidente fue registrado por las autoridades inicialmente a las 7:32 de la mañana en un domicilio cuya dirección no fue revelada por la policía de El Centro, indican registros policiacos.
El sospechoso fue identificado como Lucas Huffman, quien tras su detención fue ingresado en la cárcel del Condado de Imperial.
En el lugar del arresto, las autoridades incautaron también un vehículo.
Al detenido se le emitió un citatorio por delitos relacionados con el Código de Salud.
