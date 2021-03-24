Today

A few passing clouds. Low 52F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 52F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy early. Mostly sunny skies with gusty winds developing later in the day. High 73F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.