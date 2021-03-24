EL CENTRO — Un individuo quien contaba con dos ordenes de arresto fue apresado y encarcelado la tarde del lunes 22 de marzo.
El sospechoso fue identificado como Daniel Garnica, de 43 años de edad.
El individuo fue detenido en Calle Cuarta y Avenida Holt a la 1:28 de la tarde del pasado lunes.
Las autoridades descubrieron que el sospechoso contaba con órdenes de aprehensión por robo y asalto con arma distinta a un arma de fuego.
Garnica fue ingresado en la Cárcel del Condado.
