BRAWLEY — Un hombre de 54 años de Brawley fue arrestado la noche el jueves por presuntamente haber causado un incendio, según los registros de arresto de la Oficina del Alguacil del condado.
El sospechoso fue identificado como Edward D. Robinson, quien fue detenido a las 9:08 de la noche cerca de Calle Primera sur y Calle Julia Drive por agentes de la policía de Brawley.
El detenido fue internado en la cárcel del condado con una fianza de 20 mil dólares bajo sospecha de incendio provocado de un edificio o terreno forestal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.