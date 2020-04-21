EL CENTRO — Un varón quien presuntamente se comportó de forma agresiva fue arrestado por la policía de esta ciudad.
El incidente ocurrió a las 3 de la tarde del domingo 19 de abril.
En primera instancia, fue reportado a quien luego fue identificado como Richard Hawk, de 29 años, en el 236 de Avenida Orange.
La parte denunciante dijo que el sospechoso parecía estar intoxicado y señalaba a la gente como si estuviera apuntando con un arma.
Luego, el sospechoso fue visto en el 204 de Calle Main, donde se lanzaba contra los vehículos de forma agresiva.
Una persona confrontó a Hawk, quien se mostró agresivo.
Las autoridades arrestaron posteriormente a Hawk , quien fue internado en la Cárcel del Condado.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.