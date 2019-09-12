EL CENTRO — Un hombre de 21 años de edad fue arrestado el martes por presunta posesión de drogas, según los registros de arresto de la Oficina del Alguacil del condado.
El detenido fue identificado como Salvador S. Amaro, cuya ciudad de residencia no fue dada a conocer.
El sospechoso fue detenido a las 4 de la tarde en Imperial por los agentes del alguacil del condado.
Amaro fue ingresado a la cárcel del condado sin derecho a fianza bajo sospecha de posesión de una sustancia controlada con la intención de distribuirla.
