CALEXICO — Agentes de Aduanas Mexicanos lograron interceptar a un individuo a bordo de un vehículo que había sido reportado como robado en Estados Unidos.
La policía de Calexico informó que los agentes intentaban ubicar un Chevrolet Silverado que había sido localizado cerca de la frontera con México a través de posicionamiento satelital o GPS.
Sin embargo, el vehículo ya se encontraba en territorio mexicano.
Elementos de Aduanas de México detuvieron al sospechoso quien fue devuelto a autoridades de Calexico.
El detenido fue arrestado por robo de vehículo y el Silverado quedó en manos de su propietario.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.