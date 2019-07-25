CALEXICO — Un individuo fue arrestado el martes 23 de julio por elementos de la policía local bajo sospecha de agresión criminal, indican registros del Alguacil.
El sospechoso fue identificado en los registros como Steve Hirales, de 27 años de edad, cuya ciudad de residencia no fue revelada.
El individuo fue arrestado a las 6:30 de la tarde sobre la Calle David Navarro, al noroeste de la ciudad.
Al detenido se le impuso una fianza de 50 mil dólares por sospecha de agresión con arma mortal y realizar amenazas de tipo criminal.
