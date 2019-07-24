Today

Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 107F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 85F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunny skies. High around 110F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.