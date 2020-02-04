BRAWLEY — Un varón de 27 años fue arrestado por elementos de la policia local por su presunta participación en un incidente de agresión con arma mortal.
De acuerdo a registros del Alguacil, el sospechoso ha sido identificado como Andrew Martínez.
El arresto se registró a las 11 de la noche del sábado 1 de febrero en Avenida Western sur.
El detenido fue internado en la Cárcel del Condado con una fianza de 50 mil dólares por su presunta relación con el incidente.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.