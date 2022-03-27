EL CENTRO — Un varón fue arrestado la tarde de este sábado 26 de marzo por presuntamente haber agredido a una mujer.
Registros de la policía de El Centro indican que el incidente se registró minutos antes de las 5 de la tarde en un lugar cuya dirección fue ocultada por las autoridades.
La parte denunciante dijo haber discutido con su esposo de 22 años de edad quien aparentemente la agredió y tomó algunas de sus pertenencias.
El sospechoso habría oído del lugar a bordo de un Ford Mustang, color blanco, con dirección a la ciudad de Imperial.
Las autoridades eventualmente localizaron al sospechoso que fue arrestado y trasladado a la cárcel del Condado de Imperial.
