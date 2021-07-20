EL CENTRO — Un individuo fue arrestado la mañana de este lunes 19 de julio por presuntamente haber agredido a una persona.
De acuerdo a reportes policiacos, el incidente fue denunciado a las 6:42 de la mañana en un domicilio no revelado.
La policía informó que el sospechoso fue identificado como Anthony Quero, de 24 años de edad, quien fue recluido en la Cárcel del Condado.
