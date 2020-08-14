MEXICALI — Un individuo fue arrestado la tarde del jueves por presuntamente haber asaltado a un taxista, informó la policía municipal.
El incidente ocurrió a la 1:21 de la tarde de este 13 de agosto en Calle De los Mosaicos y Calle San Ángel del Fraccionamiento Valle de Puebla.
El sospechoso fue identificado como Julio César “N”, de 38 años.
De acuerdo a las autoridades, mientras patrullaban la zona los oficiales recibieron la denuncia por parte del afectado sobre el asalto.
El conductor dijo a los oficiales que el sospechoso había abordado el vehículo para recibir un servicio.
Al descender, el sospechoso presuntamente le robó un celular marca Huawei, color azul.
Los oficiales arrestaron al sospechoso, quien fue trasladado a la Subestación Este para luego quedar bajo custodia de la fiscalía
