EL CENTRO — Un individuo fue arrestado por agentes de la policía local la noche de este martes 25 de mayo por presuntamente haber expuesto un arma de fuego mientras se encontraba irritado.
El incidente fue reportado por la hermana del sospechoso a las 8:46 de la noche de este martes en una residencia situada en la cuadra 1800 de Avenida Adams.
De acuerdo a la parte denunciante, el sospechoso llevaba un arma.
Luego, el sospechoso huyó rumbo al poniente sobre Avenida Adams.
El sospechoso presuntamente circulaba en un Honda Accord, color gris.
Reportes policiacos indican que el sospechoso, de 28 años y quien fue detenido, solamente fue citado a comparecer posteriormente ante las autoridades.
