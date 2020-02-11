EL CENTRO — Un individuo fue arrestado la tarde del pasado domingo 9 de febrero en el restaurante Panda Express por presuntamente haber causado un disturbio y golpear a un empleado.
El incidente fue reportado a las 12:42 de la tarde en el restaurante situado en el 2380 de Calle Cuarta.
De acuerdo a la parte denunciante, el sospechoso, de unos 40 años, llevaba una chamarra roja y pantalones negros.
El sospechoso presuntamente había sostenido una discusión con el personal, según indican registros policiacos.
Posteriormente, el sospechoso golpeó a un trabajador del restaurante.
Los oficiales acudieron al sitio para arrestar a quien fue identificado como Armando García, de 36 años, quien fue internado en la Cárcel del Condado por su aparente relación con lo ocurrido.
