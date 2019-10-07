EL CENTRO — Un individuo fue arrestado la tarde del sábado 5 de octubre por presuntamente contar con cuatro órdenes de aprehensión.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el incidente ocurrió a las 3:18 de la tarde en un lugar no revelado de esta misma ciudad.
Según los reportes, dos sujetos se introdujeron en una Tienda de 99 Centavos.
En el lugar fue ubicado Andrew Lozada Ochoa, de 31 años de edad, quien contaba con cuatro órdenes de arresto por violaciones al Código Penal y al Código de Salud.
En el sitio fue remolcado un Ford Thunderbird, color azul.
Lozada Ochoa fue ingresado a la Cárcel del Condado luego de su arresto.
