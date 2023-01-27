EL CENTRO — Un individuo de 36 años de edad fue arrestado la tarde de este miércoles 25 de enero luego de presuntamente haber intentado incendiar un negocio.
El incidente fue denunciado a las autoridades a la 1:43 de la tarde en un lavado de automóviles ubicado en la cuadra marcada con los números 200 al norte de Avenida Imperial.
La parte denunciante señaló que un individuo, que vestía gorro color negro, camisa del mismo color y pantaloncillos cortos color oscuro, presuntamente inició un incendio en el lugar.
Las autoridades acudieron al lugar donde arrestaron a quien fue identificado como Ángel Palacios, que fue ingresado en la cárcel del Condado de Imperial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.