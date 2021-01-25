EL CENTRO — Un individuo fue arrestado la tarde de este sábado 23 de enero por presuntamente haber asesinado a su propia hermana.
La afectada reportó lo ocurrido a las autoridades a las 2:27 de la tarde en el 329 de Avenida Hamilton poniente.
La quejosa indicó que su hermano, Gabriel Hernandez, de 60 años, presuntamente le arrojó una piedra y la golpeó con un cable.
La agresión le causó a la afectada sangrado en la frente.
La quejosa dijo a la policía haber dejado a su hermano fuera de la residencia y haber bloqueado la cerradura para evitar el ingreso del presunto agresor.
Personal de las ambulancias AMR acudió al lugar para atender a la herida.
La policía arrestó a Hernandez por agresión física. El detenido fue trasladado a la Cárcel del Condado.
