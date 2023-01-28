EL CENTRO — Un individuo que contaba con una orden de aprehensión fue arrestado la noche de este viernes 27 de enero.
El arresto ocurrió en la cuadra marcada con los números 300 de Avenida Commercial.
En el lugar, oficiales de la corporación hallaron a quien fue identificado como Jose Angel Gonzalez, de 64 años de edad.
El sospechoso fue arrestado y trasladado a la Cárcel del Condado de Imperial.
