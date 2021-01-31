EL CENTRO — Un hombre de 41 años, quien reside en El Centro, fue arrestado la tarde del jueves 28 de enero con una orden de aprehensión pendiente, indican registros de la Oficina del Alguacil del Condado de Imperial.
Los alguaciles de los Estados Unidos arrestaron a Jai M. Cortez a las 6:30 de la tarde en una residencia en la cuadra 900 de Danenberg Drive.
Cortez fue ingresado en la Cárcel del Condado Imperial con una fianza de 50 mil dólares por la orden judicial, que se emitió por agresión con un arma mortal.
