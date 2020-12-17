CALEXICO — Un hombre de Calexico de 39 años fue arrestado el martes por la tarde con una orden judicial pendiente relacionada con un delito grave, según los registros de arresto de la Oficina del Alguacil del Condado de Imperial.
Los alguaciles federales arrestaron a Jesús Juárez a las 2 de la tarde en una residencia en la cuadra 300 de Bulevar Estrada.
Juárez fue ingresado en la cárcel del condado sin derecho a fianza por la orden judicial.
Sobre la orden no se dieron a conocer mayores detalles.
