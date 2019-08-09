EL CENTRO — Un individuo de 33 años de edad fue arrestado este jueves por presunta posesión de droga, indican registros del Alguacil del Condado.
El sospechoso ha sido identificado como Ángel Laurent, cuya ciudad de residencia no fue dada a conocer.
El sospechoso fue asegurado a las 5 de la tarde sobre la Autopista Interestatal 8, al oriente del Camino Forrester por elementos de la Fuerza de Tareas contra Narcóticos del Condado de Imperial.
El detenido fue internado en la Cárcel del Condado, donde se le impuso una fianza de 1 millón de dólares por presunta posesión de una sustancia controlada para su venta y transporte o venta de sustancias controladas.
